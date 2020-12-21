Savannah’s SAFE Shelter ready to help family violence victims

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Victims of domestic violence often see an increase in abuse over the holidays.
However, at the home SAFE Shelter, the Center for Domestic Violence Services says the number of victims and families seeking their help don’t typically increase until the new year.
The holiday season is typically a happy and joyous time to celebrate with loved ones but it’s not the same for victims of domestic violence across the country. The Executive Director of SAFE Shelter says right now, the number of families in their shelter are in the low 30′s, but she says that could change after the holidays.
“Our numbers tend to level out during the holidays and have them start spiking after the holidays and I think it’s because you’ve got victims who you want to keep it together for Christmas,” said Executive Director Cheryl Branch.
Branch says most victims don’t want to take their children out of the house during Christmas time. However, the fantasy of the holidays doesn’t last long, especially if an abusive situation is already in place.
“Usually after the holidays when they get back to their normal lives, away from the fantasy of Christmas, it all starts again.”
As of December 5, Savannah Police have responded to 297 domestic aggravated assault incidents this year. That’s down from 299 at the same time last year.
Branch says families coming to the shelter on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day doesn’t occur often, but it does happen and they’ll be ready to help whoever needs it.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if it happens this year and we will take care of them and we will we’ve had enough wonderful generous people who have given us on designated gifts that we will be able to put Christmas together for any families that come in.”
SAFE Shelter can be reached 24 hours a day at 912.629.8888.
The Executive Director also says because of the generosity of our community they’ve been able to help over 100 families this Christmas.
Monday evening children and families at the shelter celebrated early with a visit from Santa Claus himself.
SAFE Shelter is still accepting donations. You can find more information on their website.
