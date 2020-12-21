Supermarket donates to foundation to help feed local communities

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local supermarket and foundation team up together to give back to those in need during the holidays.
The Red and White food store donated food to LB4 & After.
The LB4 & After foundation raises awareness in Savannah about education, crime, and poverty. It was formed after the loss of the founders son, Lawrence Bryan, due to an act of violence.
The foundation also focuses on at-risk communities. Monday’s food donation will go towards distributing meals to those in need during the holidays.
“These fine folks give their time and energies to helping feed those who may might not be in school or lacking food, meals for the holidays. And this is something that is near and dear to our heart,” said Mike Jones, Owner of Red and White.
Jones says this is the supermarkets 5th year doing this.
