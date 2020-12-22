Annual Boston butt fundraiser for the Bulloch Co. Sheriff’s Office

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - More than a dozen Bulloch County deputies and supporters braved the cold Monday night and Tuesday morning. They smoked Boston butts.
For some, a Boston butt from the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Foundation is as much a tradition as the work the foundation does in the community.
Fires burned in each of the many grills spread at the fairgrounds. Bulloch County deputies, some off duty, some on standby, tended to the 400 Boston butts smoking for hours. They started cooking Monday night to get them all finished before pickup time Tuesday afternoon.
The proceeds help fund projects from the sheriff’s office. Organizers say the exposure helps almost as much as the money.
“It is so awesome to get out and work in the community in a non-typical form of law enforcement. Them seeing us cooking or interacting with us,” said Dep. Bubba Revell.
They cancelled their Easter sale due to COVID-19 but decided to hold this one and figure many people ordered to make up for what they missed.
He says all the long hours of cooking are worth it to help the community and help make people’s holiday just a little tastier.
