Battling depression during the holidays made worse by pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The holidays can be the most wonderful time of the year for many, but for some, it can be stressful and even sad.
COVID-19 has certainly not helped this year. Shopping, baking, and the overall hustle and bustle of the holiday season can really take a toll on many.
It can be especially tough for those who have lost a loved one and no longer have family to share the holidays with.
COVID-19, isolation, and social distancing has also made times even more difficult.
Clinical social worker with Memorial Health, Jennifer Welch, says getting caught up in traditions can also bring on sadness and even anxiety.
She says there’s no right way to cope with how someone may be feeling, but she says coming up with new traditions or having someone to talk to can really help.
“Leading up to the holidays and we have these expectations for what the holidays are supposed to look like and so managing our expectations around that, acknowledging what we’re feeling. Sometimes we don’t even know what we’re feeling, we become really overwhelmed, the holidays are really stressful, maybe we’re used to traditions and celebrating with family members and we don’t have them with us any longer,” said Welch.
Welch says if you can, try to stay busy and get involved in the community. She says they do offer mental health services for anyone who may need it.
