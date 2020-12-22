City of Savannah looks ahead to 2021 budget, impact of relief bill

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah will have a balanced budget for 2021. Even better, Mayor Van Johnson says it doesn’t include any tax or fee increases and does not include layoffs or furloughs.
Mayor Johnson says the City of Savannah is in good shape for 2021, but a lot is still to be determined. He says while the relief package will help, it’s not enough.
“We are operating during some very challenging times and again, Savannah is blessed compared to other governments who have already laid off and already furloughed. You know we’re blessed that we have not had to do that yet. The yet is a big y-e-t, understanding that, you know, we need some assistance and I was disappointed frankly that our Senators did not fight for that local government assistance,” Mayor Johnson said.
Though the package will bring support to Americans and businesses, Mayor Johnson says it left out local governments. He says the city put about 80 percent of their CARES Act funds back into the community.
The mayor says they will be watching the 2021 budget closely and adjusting as needed because of COVID-19 and what assistance is available from the federal government. He along with other elected officials sent a letter to Georgia’s senators asking for help on the local level so they don’t have to turn to taxpayers.
“Our citizens continue to require a high level of services at a high quality. We are charged to provide those services and so if we don’t get the money from there, then we have to get the money from here and so to overburden people who already have been overburdened, I think again, people are getting the money then we’re going to turn around and tax them for the money they just got. So, again I think there must be some acknowledgement that city governments, county governments are where the rubber meets the road,” Mayor Johnson said.
Jan. 1 begins the 2021 budget and he is hopeful they can stick to it to avoid the challenges of having to change course.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.