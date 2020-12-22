First Alert Weather Days: Rain, storms give way to coldest Christmas afternoon since 2004

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After a quiet Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, the weather pattern is going to get busier across the southeastern United States.
Christmas Eve is a First Alert Weather Day – band of rain and storms move through
The day before Christmas begins cloudier and milder with a chance of spotty morning rain showers; especially closer to the Savannah River and Lowcountry. A line, or clusters, of showers and thunderstorms is forecast to move out of middle Georgia and into the far-western WTOC Viewing Area by early afternoon. The line of rain and thunder moves eastward through the afternoon and early evening; appearing to be completely offshore, at the latest, by 8 or 9 p.m. One, or two, storms may become strong and produce 40-60 MPH wind gusts Christmas Eve.
Christmas is a First Alert Weather Day – widespread morning freeze
There has been talk of Christmas flurries and some long-range forecasts in various weather apps have even shown the exciting ‘snowflake’ symbol, alas, there is still no wintry weather in our local forecast. But, we’ll wake up to temperatures between 28° and 34° Christmas morning. It’ll feel like it’s in the low to mid-20s with the wind factored in. You’ll probably need to bring out your heavy winter coat. Temperatures struggle to get into the mid and upper 40s, under sunshine, Christmas afternoon.
Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day – widespread hard freeze
The wind calms down Christmas evening. With a clear sky and cold, dry air-mass in place… temperatures will plummet as soon as the sun sets. Temperatures will already be nearing the freezing-mark by the time you get ready to tuck-in Christmas night and a freeze is certain for everyone away from the immediate coastline and possible all the way to the water. Temperatures bottom-out between 22° and 26° along west of I-95 and 27° - 33°, or so, between the interstate and the beach.
This Christmas afternoon is probably going to be the coldest since 2004°, when Savannah only reached a high temperature of 41°.
While the weather may have you enacting your “plan b” this holiday season, we should be able to get through Christmas 2020 without too many impacts. Keep alerts turned “on” in your WTOC Weather App Christmas Eve, just in case, and be ready to dress in layers Christmas Day… into the weekend.
Happy holiday!
