First Alert Weather Days: Rain, storms give way to coldest Christmas afternoon since 2004

The wind calms down Christmas evening. With a clear sky and cold, dry air-mass in place… temperatures will plummet as soon as the sun sets. Temperatures will already be nearing the freezing-mark by the time you get ready to tuck-in Christmas night and a freeze is certain for everyone away from the immediate coastline and possible all the way to the water. Temperatures bottom-out between 22° and 26° along west of I-95 and 27° - 33°, or so, between the interstate and the beach.