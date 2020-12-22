Gov. Kemp discusses runoff election, out-of-state voters

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This week, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is taking action to prevent out-of-state voters from attempting to move to Georgia just to cast a ballot in the runoff election and then leave again.
Raffensperger’s office also sent out 8,000 reminders to those requesting absentee ballots from out of state that if they aren’t qualified to vote in Georgia’s runoff, doing so is a felony offense.
People are already taking part in absentee and early voting, especially at the Eisenhower office. It’s a process state leaders want to protect. Election security is an issue Governor Kemp and other high-ranking state officials have been vocal about. They say that if you’re coming here from out of state just to vote in the January runoff, that you will be prosecuted.
The Secretary of State did point out in his news release Monday that requesting an absentee ballot after filing for a National Change of Address notice isn’t necessarily a crime. And voters who are temporarily out of state can request absentee ballots under Georgia law, as well as military members stationed in other parts of the country and students out of state.
Governor Kemp said Tuesday he thinks those requesting absentee ballots are largely following the law, opposed to those trying to undermine elections rules.
“I don’t believe that that’s happening a lot. A lot of the new registrations from my understanding that we’re seeing are normal people getting their Georgia drivers license. 18-year olds that have the drivers license and are now eligible to vote or people that are moving into the state that are establishing permanent residency here, getting their drivers license,” Gov. Kemp said.
Governor Kemp did note the Secretary of State’s investigation into a Florida Republican planning to and encouraging others to move to Georgia temporarily just to vote in the runoff election as an example of cracking down on that activity ahead of January 5.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.