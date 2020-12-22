Most Savannah churches still holding Christmas services

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The coronavirus is changing the way people celebrate the holidays this year, and that includes how they worship on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Several Savannah churches will still offer some type of Christmas Eve service. However, it may be different from what families are used to.
Pastors say the coronavirus won’t stop them from holding their usual Christmas Eve services, but it is forcing them to change the way they worship.
The Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist will hold its usual in-person Christmas Eve and Christmas Day masses. But the church is limiting the number of parishioners inside to 300. In order to accommodate as many people as possible, the church has added an additional Christmas Eve service. You can find the times on the church’s website here.
Just a few blocks away, Trinity United Methodist Church will also have a Christmas Eve service, but they will not have it in-person. Instead, families will be asked to watch online.
Both churches say it’s unfortunate that they can’t pack their buildings with people, but they hope people will understand that these are unusual circumstances.
“Like many downtown churches, we are grieving the loss of our in-person experience. But the good news is that we are still bearing witness, even online, to the truth that even in a year of a global pandemic and we are dispersed everywhere, that the truth of the season is still there,” said Ben Gosden, Senior Pastor at Trinity UMC.
The 8 p.m. Christmas Eve Service at Trinity United Methodist Church and the 10 pm Christmas Eve Mass at the Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist will be live-streamed on Facebook. You can watch at the links below:
