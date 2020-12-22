New College and Career Academies coming to Appling, Evans counties

APPLING CO., Ga. (WTOC) - New College and Career Academies are coming to Appling, Evans and Union counties.
Governor Brian Kemp made the announcement Monday that $9 million in bond grants have been approved to establish the schools.
Three technical schools will partner with local education systems to create the new academies. Coastal Pines Technical College will partner with Appling County Schools to establish the Appling Regional College and Career Academy, Ogeechee Technical College will partner with Evans County Schools to establish the Evans Regional College and Career Academy, and North Georgia Technical College will partner with Union County Schools to establish the Union County College and Career Academy.
Governor Kemp boasted the accomplishments of Georgia’s workforce, calling it second to none and crediting that to the Technical College System and College and Career Academies.
