Savannah City Council approves temporary homeless shelter

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There will be temporary emergency housing for Savannah’s homeless this winter.
Savannah City Council approved the measure during Tuesday’s meeting.
The interim city manager wanted to make it clear that this housing is temporary and is for those who have been displaced during the pandemic. It’s going next to the Tiny Homes Project on Dundee Street on city-owned property.
Around 50 people will move in next month. The interim city manager says there is a security plan in place.
Anyone with aggravated assault charges or sexual offenses won’t be allowed to stay there.
Council has been talking about it since March, but some members say they wanted to iron out more details before today. Those members also said the city didn’t use the proper process when crafting the resolution.
However, the city manager - along with most of council - say this is a temporary solution to move forward to a more permanent one.
“This is one of those cases where we need to be a speed boat, not a super tanker. We need to put people in temporary housing and then assure folks that we’re going to manage it as we have a track record of doing,” Interim City Manager Michael Brown said.
Brown says homelessness is a top priority for the city.
