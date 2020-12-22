Savannah mayor encouraging residents, visitors to adhere to COVID safety precautions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - To combat the spread of the coronavirus, the City of Savannah adopted a mask mandate and has withheld city permits to avoid large gatherings.
While Mayor Van Johnson has discussed enforcement of the rules, some still break them.
“We have to establish that here in Savannah. We’re keeping the faith. We’re following the science and we have a mask mandate. We want to keep our city safe and people coming into our home, we want them to respect us,” Mayor Van Johnson said.
Despite the mandate and lack of permits for events, some don’t follow the rules. For example, we’ve seen large gatherings without facemasks, and even weddings in Forsyth Park.
“I’ve heard it, but I have not seen any, and it’s probably good I have not because I probably would have gone ballistic in the park,” Mayor Johnson said.
City officials say they haven’t issued any citations to the mandate, but they are handing out masks. Mayor Johnson says his expectation is when they see these gatherings that the police and COVID resource team break up these events for safety.
“This is serious, and we don’t want somebody’s best day to become somebody else’s worse day. And so, we understand where we are and I am asking for people when they see those types of gatherings to call the police and I am expecting the police to respond appropriately,” Mayor Johnson said.
With Christmas just a few days away, the mayor says these gatherings are a concern for safety as we are seeing COVID-19 community transmission and hospitalizations on the rise. That’s why he is asking for your support to wear a mask, watch your distance and wash your hands.
The Coastal Health District Director Dr. Lawton Davis says as you plan for your holiday it’s important to keep a few things in mind.
He says locally numbers are climbing and with Christmas celebrations planned that’s causing concern.
“As the prevalence of the infection becomes greater in our communities and it is definitely increasing, continuing to increase since Thanksgiving, that means that the likelihood that you’re going to run into one of those people who have virus and doesn’t know it goes up,” Dr. Davis said.
He reminds you that small outdoor gatherings are safer than large ones or those held indoors.
He says though the vaccine will help, it’s going to take time to become effective so we must double down on our public health practices to push through this holiday season.
