Savannah Police investigating shooting after victim found on Tulip Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A male teenage shooting victim was located by police on Tulip Street on Tuesday, Dec. 22.
According to a public information officer with the police department, officers were called to Tulip Street for a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they located a male teenager with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the arm.
At this time, police do not believe the shooting occurred on Tulip Street. Police are currently working to determine where the shooting occurred and any information about a possible suspect or suspects.
