SD Gunner Fund helps pay therapy bills for Chatterbox families in Pooler

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - A check for $8,500 was given to Chatterbox in Pooler to help pay off therapy bills for ten families and it’s something they said was a blessing.
“We’ve had some families lose jobs, we have some families who just don’t have very good insurance coverage at all,” said Chatterbox owner and speech-language pathologist Beth Fleming. “For each visit, they owe a large copay and their children may have three therapies on each day and come several times a week, so those balances add up very, very quickly.”
SD Gunner Fund made it all happen just in time for the holidays.
“We called one of the families and it turns out the dad had a heart attack last week,” Fleming said. “You just never know what families are going through and families are under enough stress as it is anyway even if you have a kid without a developmental delay or disability.”
She said COVID-19 has hit families especially hard and some were struggling financially with their balances. With Christmas just days away, they’re happy families won’t have that to worry about.
“You know you don’t want to put a child out and not give them the therapy that they need and so a lot of times we do work with families.”
Theresa Cowart, with Remax Accent, is one of the main donors of the SD Gunner Fund and said they didn’t think twice about helping.
“You know I truly believe that to whom much is given much is expected,” she said. “I love helping other people and just the job that we have in real estate is helping people daily, but to be able to give back to the community, that is really what it’s all about in the end.”
