Tuesday: Chilly morning, cool and sunny afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s chilly and mostly clear with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Under sunshine, the temperature warms to near 60° by noon in Savannah; peaking in the low to mid-60s by mid-afternoon.
The forecast remains dry with a bit of a breeze today. Use today and tomorrow to get outside and finish any last minute decorating or yard work in preparation for visitors arriving.
Changes are on the way in the extended forecast. There are three first alert weather days coming up - rain and storms Thursday, a windy freezing cold Christmas morning and a widespread hard freeze Saturday morning.
The forecast starts to warm up Sunday as the next chance of rain moves through - primarily Monday - ahead of the next cold front and round of chilly air heading into next Tuesday and Wednesday.
Have a wonderful day,
Cutter
