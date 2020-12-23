1 adult, 1 child killed in Liberty Co. crash

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people are dead after a crash on East Oglethorpe Highway, near Bill Carter Road, on Wednesday evening.
Trooper Markus White with Georgia State Patrol confirms two vehicles were involved. Chief Brian Darby with Liberty County Fire Services says two people had to be extricated from the vehicles.
The two victims who died were in the same car. Four other people were taken to the hospital, one adult was flown while two other adults and a child were taken by ambulances.
Liberty County Coroner Reginald Pierce said an adult female and a preteen child were pronounced dead at the scene. They have not been identified at this time.
Portions of westbound East Oglethorpe Highway had to be closed for several hours while the Georgia State Patrol Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team conducted an investigation.
