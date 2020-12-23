Car crashes into side of Hinesville gas station

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman was transported to the hospital Wednesday after a car crashed into the side of a gas station on Highway 196 in Hinesville.
According to Hinesville Police Traffic Accident Investigator Aaron Brandt, the woman was injured after her teenage daughter drove into the Exxon Handyland gas station. The teen was driving on a learner’s permit.
According to police, the teen thought she was hitting the brakes and accidently hit the gas.
The impact caused portions of the wall to buckle and caused interior damage to the building.
*The Coastal News Service contributed to this report.*
