Community Champions: Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Enthusiasm has had to be the biggest constant in a year of change for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.
“This year looks a lot different. We have actually seen a dramatic decline in our volunteers. Last year we had 42 kettles out across the Coastal Empire and this year we’re looking to have about 20.”
The challenges for all fundraising during the pandemic are even greater during the season’s in-person fundraising the Salvation Army does - the holiday tradition tinged but not toppled by COVID.
“We are taking precautions with our volunteers and our ringers. We have a fun volunteers packet that has a disposable apron, wipes to clean the kettle, gloves, we also have Salvation Army masks for our ringers to wear,” Salvation Army Special Events Coordinator Samantha Greder said.
And they have the commitment of those who are coming out - like the Landlovers group ringing at The Village Pharmacy on Skidaway Island and the I-95 radio team at the Mall Boulevard Kroger - who turned out to help their neighbors.
“All of the donations that are received through our kettles stay in the community. They go to help the families that are in our shelter or are in our rehabilitation program and we’re going to continue to offer those services to those who need them during Christmas and after.”
And they hope to get more help from even more WTOC Community Champions like these.
“We’re still looking for volunteers. We’re going to be ringing through December 24th and you can go to register to ring.com and go ahead and register there.”
