Eviction protections set to expire, families at risk in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several families in Chatham County are on the brink of eviction as protections are soon set to expire.
Their fate hinges on a stalled, bipartisan stimulus relief bill at the desk of President Donald Trump. A one-month extension of a CDC order is included in the bill, which provides eviction protections during the pandemic. As it stands right now, those protections are set to expire Dec. 31.
There are about 130 dispossessory cases in the Chatham County courts that are affected, according to Chatham County Magistrate Judge Michael Barker. Those cases represent families who are protected from being evicted in court under the CDC order.
The order essentially protects tenants from being evicted by landlords because they’re unable to make rent during the pandemic.
There is a specific declaration form tenants must agree to in order to qualify for those protections. They include a best effort to make timely partial payments as close to full payment as the circumstances permit.
Also, the tenant acknowledges that if evicted, he or she has no other housing option and would have to move into a homeless shelter or live in close quarters with others.
The overall number of dispossessory cases in Chatham County is down from last year, Judge Barker said.
In many of those cases, the CDC order has helped landlords and tenants reach a resolution on their own, he said.
“I think everyone we’ve seen is trying to make a concerted effort to resolve the rent that is owed,” Judge Barker said. “I don’t think anyone wants to be evicted so everyone is doing their best to try to make the best out of a bad situation.”
Once the order expires, the courts will schedule those cases to proceed based on the original filing dates. The older cases will go first, Judge Barker said.
The stimulus relief bill also includes more funding for emergency rental assistance. It’s unclear yet which local organization would distribute those funds.
Under the previous stimulus relief package, the United Way of Coastal Georgia handled the dispersion of funds under the direction of the Savannah City Council and Chatham County Commission.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.