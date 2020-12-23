Firefighters extinguish flames at mobile buildings on Ogeechee Road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Billowing smoke could be seen around Ogeechee Road and Chatham Parkway on Wednesday afternoon.
The smoke came from two mobile buildings near a church and motel.
Chatham Fire, with assistance from Savannah Fire, worked to extinguish the flames.
A firefighter at the scene said the two mobile trailers caught fire. They sit between America’s Best Value Inn and a church.
It doesn’t appear the church or motel received fire damage.
The official cause of the fire is unknown.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.