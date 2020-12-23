Georgia State Patrol encouraging safe driving practices during busy holiday travel period

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In the first two weeks of December, there have been 36 fatal crashes across Georgia.
As holiday traffic ramps up, leaders with Georgia State Patrol want you to keep a few things in mind to keep you and those around you safe.
While AAA is estimating 34 million fewer travelers this holiday season, they say the majority of those who are will do so by car. That estimation can be seen on the busy highways and interstates that crisscross the Coastal Empire.
The commander of GSP’s Rincon Post 42 said troopers have seen a comparable number of drivers on the road this year to years past. Fatal crashes have been an issue in this region, too.
Since the first of November, there have been four fatal crashes that GSP alone has worked, two of those involved drivers under the influence.
“We have seen an increase in fatal crashes since the beginning of December due to high traffic. And a lot of those have been involving impaired drivers. And our message to those motorists is, don’t drink and drive. Don’t consume illicit drugs, prescription drugs and operate a motor vehicle,” GSP Post 42 Commander SFC Chad Gray said.
SFC Gray also said before you hit the road to see loved ones, check your tire pressure, and your cars guts - belts, hoses, oil, and fluid levels.
