Georgia to use convention center for beds amid virus surge
By Associated Press | December 23, 2020 at 6:25 AM EST - Updated December 23 at 6:27 AM

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says the state will again use a convention center for patient beds amid a surge in coronavirus cases that is straining hospital capacity.

Kemp said Tuesday the Georgia World Congress Center will have 60 beds and should be able to take patients starting next week. He expects the center to serve as an overflow hospital through January.

Kemp said the virus remained a threat despite the rollout of a vaccine. He encouraged residents to meet virtually over the holidays or gather outdoors with just a few people in the same household.

