Juvenile struck by bullet while in vehicle on White Bluff Road

(Source: Hawaii News Now/file)
By WTOC Staff | December 23, 2020 at 5:19 PM EST - Updated December 23 at 5:19 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a juvenile was hit by gunfire while on White Bluff Road.

According to a public information officer, a juvenile was struck while in a vehicle somewhere on White Bluff Road around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday. The victim was taken to the hospital.

According to police, the injury does not appear life threatening.

The Savannah Police Department does not have any information on a possible suspect at this time.

