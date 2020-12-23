Juvenile struck by bullet while in vehicle on White Bluff Road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a juvenile was hit by gunfire while on White Bluff Road.
According to a public information officer, a juvenile was struck while in a vehicle somewhere on White Bluff Road around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday. The victim was taken to the hospital.
According to police, the injury does not appear life threatening.
The Savannah Police Department does not have any information on a possible suspect at this time.
