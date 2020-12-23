South Ga. flag football teams to face-off in inaugural state championship

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - The semifinal rounds of the first GHSA flag football state tournament are in the books, and two south Georgia teams will face-off in a rematch for the Class A-5A state title.
Calvary Day beat Northside-Columbus 14-12 in the early game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium HD Backyard, followed by Portal picking up a 12-6 win over Greenbriar.
The two will face off for the inaugural state championship game on Dec. 28 at noon at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta. They previously faced off early in the season, and ended with a tie.
