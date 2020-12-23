Local ICU nurse shares her pandemic story

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Healthcare workers have been at the forefront of the pandemic since it began.
As we prepare for the remainder of the holiday season they want us to stay vigilant and continue to take precautions.
A nurse who cared for and treated some of Georgia’s first COVID positive patients shared her story on being on the frontlines of the pandemic.
“I feel like I am on the front lines, but I am also on the front lines of history,” said Emily O’Connor, Registered Nurse for the Medical Intensive Care Unit at Emory Healthcare.
Emily O’Connor, was born and raised in Savannah and comes from a long line of nurses. She is currently a registered nurse at Emory Healthcare in Atlanta.
She says the pandemic has challenged her, but she feels supported by her peers around her. She also says she felt supported by those around her and had everything she needed to take care of patients.
“I felt very respected as a nurse and I feel very supportive throughout the duration of this pandemic and honestly I just feel honored to be able to help provide care of these patients that so desperately need it.”
Patients like some of the first positive COVID-19 patients in Georgia. She says she was nervous about the task but was honored to be chosen to take care of those who needed her help.
Now months later, with two vaccines approved to treat the virus, she says she’s relieved and feels like brighter days are ahead. O’Connor received her COVID-19 vaccine just a couple days ago. She says she’s excited for the public to take the vaccine.
“It finally felt like in the last ten months we were finally getting somewhere,” she said. “It made me feel hopeful, but I think the biggest emotion that I felt during all of that was pride. Truly and totally just pure pride.”
O’Connor says everyone working in a hospital from physicians to environmental team members are all frontline heroes.
As we continue to move through this pandemic, she wants us to trust the science and do our part to protect ourselves and those around us.
O’Connor also says she and fellow healthcare workers are working around the clock to make this process better and protect everyone. She says they’re thankful for the support.
