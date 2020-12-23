Many still traveling for the holidays during the COVID-19 pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Christmas Eve is Thursday and a lot of people are still taking to the skies despite CDC and health officials’ warning to stay home this holiday season.
It’s been almost a year or, even in some cases, longer since many people have seen their families because of COVID. A lot of the people passing through the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport say they’re taking the necessary safety precautions, like wearing a mask, but they just couldn’t pass up the opportunity to see family this year.
“To me it was worth it to come home for Christmas and be able to see family, so I took the risk and here I am,” Daylan Horne said.
From Las Vegas all the way to the Hostess City, like many people, Horne decided not to let COVID-19 stop him from seeing family after an already tough year.
“I think as long as your kind of careful about it, it’s still OK to travel. I mean, all these other places are still open like Target and Walmart and everything like that, so you’re still coming in contact with it in the public, so you just have to be careful,” Horne said.
And with the Christmas spirit still in the air, the flight experience was just a little different this year.
“When you come on the plane, they give you a towelette to wipe down the seats and I actually brought some towels of my own, some alcohol wipes to kind of wipe down the seat before I sit down. Then they tried to spread you out as best they could, so everybody was kind of sitting pretty much with a seat between them,” Horne said.
But one thing that hasn’t changed, the need to be surrounded by loved ones for the most wonderful time of the year.
“I’m coming to see my girlfriend who’s been working down here for almost a month now and I haven’t had much contact, I’ve been working my butt off so I could make sure to come see her. Her and her family will be here, and it just means more than the risk,” a traveler said.
So, whether it’s a hug, handshake, or elbow bump, many say it’s the time spent with family that really means the most this year.
