New Savannah arena parking garage contract approved, project on track and on budget

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s new $165 million arena project is on track, with vertical construction currently underway.
In just a few weeks, the trusses that will hold the roof will be installed.
WTOC spoke with a Savannah’s chief operating officer about a City Council vote yesterday that approved a the contract for the parking garage that will sit next to the arena when complete.
Tuesday, Savannah City Council agreed to approve the contract and guaranteed maximum price for the arena parking deck that’s going to be on the north side of what you’re seeing behind me. It’s just one of many milestones, and projects that you’ll see unfold here over the next few months.
The 400-space parking garage will hold handicapped parking spaces, as well as special event parking and parking for those who buy tickets for suites and premium seating for events.
Bret Bell, Chief Operating Officer for the City of Savannah said, “The guaranteed maximum price that council approved yesterday is below the budget that we originally set. The arena itself remains within budget, actually under budget right now and on time.”
In just a few weeks, Bell said the trusses that will hold the roof will start being installed. And he said by next spring, the building will be weathered in, so interior work can begin.
Bell said the timing of the arena completion, set for early 2022, should be ideal with regard to the mass availability of the coronavirus vaccine.
“We do think that the opening of the arena in February of ’22 is timed perfectly to coincide with the vaccination of America, and sort of the pent up...we believe there will be significant pent up demand out there for live entertainment.”
Bell said because of the pandemic, job fairs to find workers for the interior portion of the arena have been on hold. He says the City is planning one right now for the end of next month.
