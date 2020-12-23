Our Christmas Eve storm system is pummeling the Midwest

Thursday, Christmas Eve morning, a warm lifts through the area with mild temperatures in the middle fifties, mostly cloudy, and mostly dry. There is a spotty rain chance early from Savannah to the coast and the Low Country. Rain still start building in from the west by lunchtime for our western most counties as a strong cold front will swing down I-16. It’ll be warm with temps in the low 70s and windy; south winds will likely gust into the 30-35 mph range. We’ll have isolated thunderstorms and I wouldn’t be surprised if we get a severe thunderstorm warning or two. We are under a a “Marginal” risk for severe weather, which does include that threat with a low end tornado risk. Rain will come to an end Thursday night as the cold front pushes off into the Atlantic.