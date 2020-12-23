Our Christmas Eve storm system is pummeling the Midwest

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A blizzard warning is in place for five states including almost all of Minnesota. Troopers have been working in white out conditions across the Gopher State. We will get rain and some storms from the same system. We’ve had a gorgeous day today with afternoon temperatures more than 10 degrees above average in cities like Claxton, Alma, Jesup, and Savannah. A mild night is ahead of us, so last minute shoppers, enjoy the dry roads and comfortable temperatures.
Thursday, Christmas Eve morning, a warm lifts through the area with mild temperatures in the middle fifties, mostly cloudy, and mostly dry. There is a spotty rain chance early from Savannah to the coast and the Low Country. Rain still start building in from the west by lunchtime for our western most counties as a strong cold front will swing down I-16. It’ll be warm with temps in the low 70s and windy; south winds will likely gust into the 30-35 mph range. We’ll have isolated thunderstorms and I wouldn’t be surprised if we get a severe thunderstorm warning or two. We are under a a “Marginal” risk for severe weather, which does include that threat with a low end tornado risk. Rain will come to an end Thursday night as the cold front pushes off into the Atlantic.
Santa isn’t bringing snow, but he is delivering some North Pole cold. Highs on Friday, Christmas Day, will top out in the low to mid 40s. However, with gusty west winds it will feel like the 30s in the afternoon! A hard freeze is expected for most locations inland of the immediate coast Friday night.
Saturday will be the coldest morning of the First Alert forecast with temps dipping into the 20s even freezing for the beaches and some of us will reach 50° for the afternoon high. Sunday morning looks almost as cold with subfreezing wake up temperatures and highs in the middle to upper 50s.
