Residents displaced after fire on Carver Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Savannah Fire responding to its 10th fire of the holiday season.
Fire crews were dispatched to the 1000 block of Carver Street shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday morning where they discovered heavy smoke streaming from the rear of a home.
The fire was in a back room and the attic.
Firefighters were able to put the flames out before it spread to other parts of the home.
No one was injured but the residents were displaced.
The Red Cross was called to provide assistance.
