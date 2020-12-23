Rideshare services slow during holidays

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While airports and roadways are busy with travelers, that’s not the case for rideshare services like UBER and LYFT.
So, if you’re trying to catch a ride this holiday season after a night out, you might not have too much trouble.
UBER and LYFT drivers said around this time things get painfully slow until after the new year.
The lot near the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport only had about six cars in total throughout most of the day on Wednesday.
One rideshare driver said COVID has also put the brakes on business.
“New Years it will probably be busy, Christmas not so busy,” Harold Maxey said. “Like I’m at the front of what we call the que and I’ve been there for, oh wow, about two hours and I haven’t gotten anything. Holiday season seems to have its ups and downs anyway you know.”
Maxey said a lot of UBER and LYFT drivers follow CDC guidelines when it comes to COVID-19. They will turn people away if they aren’t wearing a mask.
