Statesboro businesses glad Eagles fans come out to watch bowl game

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - All of Eagle Nation has their eyes on The Big Easy as Georgia Southern competes in the New Orleans Bowl.
It has some fans gathered in Statesboro businesses to cheer on the team.
“We had to, almost overnight, go to delivery only,” restaurant owner Franklin Dismukes said.
They’ve since reopened with fewer tables and smaller crowds. He’s grateful for the people who wanted to come watch the game and share the experience - safely.
“After everything we’ve all been through in 2020, this is one of the most amazing things we could ask for this holiday season,” Georgia Southern fan Greg McGahee said.
He says having a game day crowd brings them a little boost at the end of the year.
“This is a slow Wednesday just before Christmas. Having a Georgia Southern bowl game on, it does help.”
Just like football fans, Dismukes and others are ready to move on to 2021.
