Statesboro nursing home residents will celebrate holidays differently due to COVID-19 precautions

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Any normal Christmas season, the driveway at Willow Pond would be full of cars and families coming to get their loved ones. But as we know, 2020 is not a normal year.
The sunroom is about as far as residents will get this Christmas as management has asked families to keep their loved ones here instead of risking their exposure to COVID-19.
“Most of them, their family would come pick them up that morning, celebrate Christmas with them and have them back over after dinner sometime,” said Chandler Denard, with Willow Pond.
He says they held a virtual meeting with families of their residents back before Thanksgiving and again before Christmas to explain. He says those who do leave for a visit will be in quarantine once they return to protect other residents and the staff.
“You’re talking about the most vulnerable population as far as our residents go. They want to be protected. They understand what we’re doing is to protect them,” Denard said.
Crews continue with repairs here after a fire just a few weeks ago. Denard says the damage didn’t affect any resident apartments and those who were relocated out of caution have been back to their spaces.
He says they’re trying to stay optimistic. If you’re going to face a pandemic and a fire, you might as well do them all at the same time.
