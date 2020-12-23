Top Teacher: Kassie Sikes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Kassie Sikes is busy reading to her Pre-K class at Calvary Day School in Savannah.
“They love being here, and they see everything as an excitement,” Sikes said.
Sikes knows using that excitement is helping her teach.
“It’s just a fun time to see them say I can do this, and I can read, and I can write. And they build their self-confidence Just a fun thing and a blessing to be a part of that,” she said.
Sikes has been teaching for 15 years and tries to build a loving safe place for her students.
“The best part for me is when they come in the morning and they are excited to see you. Mrs.Sikes, I love you and they make you a picture. That says they feel safe, they feel loved, they want to come see you, you are an important part of their life,” Sikes said.
Sikes says she takes things one day at a time and tries to remember that this is all about the children.
“You get these kids and they are just precious. They all have different backgrounds and they all have things that they love and things that they don’t like, but you are one of the most important people in their life. And focus on this opportunity and every day is a blessing. Every day is something new,” she said.
