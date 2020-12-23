Wednesday: Nice day ahead of Christmas Eve storms, Christmas cold!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Today begins cold with some temperatures in the low to mid-30s inland, near 40° in west Savannah and closer to 50° at the beach under a few clouds.
Today features more clouds streaming in from the south and southeast. The temperature warms into the mid and upper 60s by noon; peaking around 70° this afternoon with a mostly dry forecast. Clouds thicken this evening as moisture increases.
Evening temperatures remain milder than the past few evenings and an isolated shower is possible.
Rain and storms filter in tomorrow! Thursday begins with spotty rain showers, followed by a line of rain and thunder arriving in western areas by early afternoon and approaching I-95 and moving into the Savannah Metro by late-afternoon. All rain should be offshore before 9 or 10 p.m. One, or two, storms may become strong.
Much colder, windier weather filters in Christmas Eve evening and Christmas Day. It’ll be the coldest Christmas afternoon since 2004 and a widespread hard freeze is expected by Saturday morning.
Have a great day,
Cutter
