Christmas Eve shopping hours for those last-minute shoppers

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - If you realize you left someone off your Christmas list and you still need to pick up something special, many stores will be open on Christmas Eve but will be closing early.
Both Tanger Outlets in Pooler and Hilton Head will open Thursday at 10 a.m.but will be closing early for the holiday at 6 p.m. Many stores in downtown Savannah will close early as well.
Most major retailers will close by 6 p.m. with some exceptions. Target locations will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve. And Walmart, Kohl’s, and Macy’s will close their doors at 6 p.m.
