Christmas Eve: Wind gives way to rain, storms along a cold front

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s a nice, quiet Christmas Eve morning with cool to mild temperatures. Today is a First Alert Weather Day, but we begin mostly dry.
A spotty shower is possible through early afternoon as it becomes windy and the temperature peaks in the low to mid-70s by early afternoon. A line of rain and storms approaches western areas by 2 p.m. and moves through the entire WTOC Viewing Area through the afternoon and evening. One, or two, storms may produce wind gusts to 65 MPH. Lesser wind gusts will be more common.
The temperature starts dropping as the rain starts and much colder, windy and dry weather filters in tonight and Christmas Day. We’ll wake up to temperatures between 29° and 36° with a gusty offshore wind Christmas Day. Temperatures only re-bound into the low to mid-40s along and north of I-16 and mid to upper 40s further south. Only the furthest-south communities may reach 50° for a brief time.
Temperatures plummet Christmas evening. In Savannah, it’ll dip into the 30s right after sunset and may dip below freezing before midnight. Temperatures bottom-out in the low to mid-20s, inland, and upper 20s and lower 30s further southeast Saturday morning.
It only gradually warms heading into Sunday with another hard freeze possible Sunday morning.
Cutter
