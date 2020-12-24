COVID-19 vaccine shipments coming for Statesboro pharmacy

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) -One local pharmacist in Statesboro says the demand for the vaccines far outruns the supply right now. That’s why they’re rationing it out right now to the people most at-risk first.
Len and Josh McCook at McCook Pharmacy say the vaccine is all anybody can talk about, even the day before Christmas.
“We’ve been getting a bunch of phone calls, even this morning, from people who said ‘we’re seeing on the news and in the papers than y’all have it’,” says Josh McCook.
They say they’ve received a shipment of 100 doses. They administered that to people in the top at-risk category, senior citizens in assisted living facilities. The next group to vaccinated is doctors, nurses, and other front-line health care workers. The McCooks say people who sign up for waiting lists will be allocated by at-risk factors and vaccinated as shipments arrive. They urge people to get registered as soon and as often as they can.
“Call the pharmacies, the doctor’s offices, the health departments and put your name on their list...not just one .... call anybody you think might have it,” says Len McCook.
The McCooks say no matter who your pharmacist might be, get the vaccine from whoever can get it to you first.
