First Alert Weather Day: Windy Christmas Eve with afternoon, evening rain and storms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A strong storm system and cold front bring active weather to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry Thursday.
Windy start –
The day begins calm, but winds are forecast to quickly ramp-up after sunrise. Winds are forecast to be sustained between 15 and 25 MPH with gusts greater than 30 MPH later morning into the afternoon. Winds will be blowing in from the south and southwest.
Storms move in from the west –
While a spotty shower or two may impact coastal and Lowcountry communities this morning, the ‘main event’, a line of storms moving in from the west, arrives this afternoon. The line of rain, thunder and wind sweeps eastward through the afternoon and evening. The last bit of light rain should push offshore between 9 and 10 p.m. or so.
Winds will gust between 40 and 50 MPH in many areas as the storms move through. The strongest storm or two may produce wind gusts greater than 60 MPH. Keep alerts “turned on” in the WTOC Weather App just in case a severe storm approaches your neighborhood today.
Storms are forecast to be offshore by 7 or 8 p.m., but light rain will linger for a few more hours along the I-95 corridor, along with falling temperatures and continued windy weather.
Rainfall totals will average between 1/2″ and 1″; a couple of spots may be wetter or drier.
Christmas morning will be dry, sunny, cold and windy. Bundle up!
