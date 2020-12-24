Good News: Savannah holiday decorations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -It has been difficult for some people to get into the Christmas spirit this year.
“Holiday dinners are a big thing in my family, but this year, we decided not to have them,” said Deanesha Collins.
“Unfortunately, I won’t be able to see my family, so this will be my first Christmas without them,” said Tyler Latta.
Tradition is being altered this year, with Christmas looking and feeling not quite the same.
This is why downtown Savannah has been such a comforting site these last several weeks. The customary decorations and lights making season not just bright, but familiar.
“It’s a tradition,” said Latta. “So, having these traditions and having celebrations that Savannah is used to is nice
“I think it’s very important that the city looks decorated to celebrate the holidays,” Collins said. “If you’re driving by in your vehicle and you see that, it might bring back memories and you don’t feel so bad.
The same goes for a walk down Broughton Street under the City of Savannah’s lights and garland or through the squares or decorated by the Downtown Neighborhood Association or a visit to the big tree on the corner of Bull and Broughton set up by local merchants - all making season that has been so different suddenly feel right.
“It’s my first Christmas here in Savannah, so I really like how they are keeping up with the traditions they normally do despite everything that’s happening,” said Latta.”
“It will keep it alive, keep the spark alive,” said Collins. “Very important.”
