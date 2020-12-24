Gov. McMaster extends state of emergency for South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Gov. Henry McMaster has extended a state of emergency in South Carolina due to COVID-19.
The governor signed a new executive order Wednesday that will continue the state of emergency for another 15 days unless modified or amended. The initial state of emergency order was issued in March, even before South Carolina began testing for COVID-19.
The state of emergency was set to expire at midnight Thursday.
The newly-signed order continues the process of suspending visitations at detention centers and nursing homes. It also extends the “Last Call” order, which prohibits the sale of alcohol in restaurants and bars past 11 p.m.
Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster both tested positive for COVID-19 within the past week. The governor is said to have “mild symptoms,” according to his office.
Read the full executive order below:
