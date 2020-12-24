Humane Society celebrates Christmas Eve with donations, close to adoption goal for 2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Humane Society for Greater Savannah saw a large amount of adoptions this year even during the pandemic. They’re closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day but you can still donate to them and animals in need.
The Humane Society says 2020 has been a great year for adoptions. They’re just 34 adoptions away from matching last year’s total amount of adoptions.
Just weeks ago every dog at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah was adopted.
The Humane Society says it was the best gift to have and this was the first time current staff had ever seen the shelter empty.
The Development and Foster Coordinator says they had to close the shelter for three months due to COVID-19 but even with a temporary closure, adoptions have been up this year.
Now, they have some furry friends who still need a home but those looking to adopt will have to wait until Saturday.
”Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are special for us and receiving large community donations so that’s always really exciting” said Development and Foster Coordinator Montana Tohm. “We never know what’s going to walk into the door. It’s always a nice day for the staff . We just get to spend one on one time with the animals.”
Thursday morning, the animals got a visit from Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.
Tohm says they’re looking forward to 2021 as they plan on hosting many events in the new year.
