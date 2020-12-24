Jamie’s Christmas Eve Forecast

The rain is falling steadily from Statesboro to Vidalia to Baxley this afternoon and there are some rumbles of thunder with lightning. The instability isn’t that impressive, which is a good thing. The squall line will continue to move towards Savannah and the islands with isolated rainfall rates as high as 1/2 an inch per hour. Rain and any storms should be wrapping up by 10pm for the islands. While much of the severe potential seems to be limited, there is a lot of wind within the atmosphere, so even showers have a potential to produce damaging wind gusts.