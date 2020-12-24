Jamie’s Christmas Eve Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Twas the night before Christmas and all through the south, a cold front was coming, and I can’t rhyme with south. The stockings were hung by the chimney with care in hopes that St. Nicholas would soon be there! The viewers were watching all snug on the couch, in hopes I’d say snow, but I have to play grouch...dramatic pause...
The rain is falling steadily from Statesboro to Vidalia to Baxley this afternoon and there are some rumbles of thunder with lightning. The instability isn’t that impressive, which is a good thing. The squall line will continue to move towards Savannah and the islands with isolated rainfall rates as high as 1/2 an inch per hour. Rain and any storms should be wrapping up by 10pm for the islands. While much of the severe potential seems to be limited, there is a lot of wind within the atmosphere, so even showers have a potential to produce damaging wind gusts.
The cold front passes by at midnight and much colder air will overspread the area late this evening and overnight, as breezy to windy conditions continue.
Christmas morning lows will be after sunrise and near freezing. That’s a 40 degree temperature drop from Thursday afternoon! Wind chills will be down into the 20s all locations. If traveling Christmas Day near or far, there is a small concern of some black ice west of I-95 at Daybreak.
Highs will top out in the low to mid 40s, but with gusty west winds, it will feel like the low 30s even during peak heating. A widespread hard freeze is on tap for most of the area Friday night into Saturday morning.
Saturday: 25/49 Winds will subside but even just a few mph will bring wind chills to the upper teens.
Sunday still subfreezing start but highs return closer to late December normals.
A weak cold front comes Monday with limited moisture and mild temperatures. Another cold front comes the last day of the year, bringing with it a better chance of rain a freezing start to the New Year!
Happy Christmas to all, and to all a good night!
JErtle
