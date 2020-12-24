Local stores see benefit of last-minute holiday shopping, but sales still down for 2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today’s the last chance for many to snag those last minute Christmas gifts, and many shoppers are taking advantage before stores close for the holiday.
WTOC checked out downtown Savannah to see what the shopping crowd looks like, and how local small businesses are faring.
The National Retail Federation holiday shopping forecast actually predicts a three and a half to about a five percent increase in retail sales this holiday season compared to last year.
That forecast also predicts online and non-store sales will increase between 20 and 30 percent.
But with slower delivery times for some retailers due to demand and an overwhelmed shipping grid, many folks are still finding gifts for loved ones the old fashioned way.
In downtown Savannah, most small local businesses have taken a hit this year.
Business and city leaders have pushed for a shop local mentality, and for some store owners, they’ve seen that come to fruition.
Hope Ebberwein, owner of Saints and Shamrocks on Bull Street said, “I have seen it in a tremendous way. Our locals have kept us this much above water, and to say that we’re grateful, is a vast understatement. They’ve been amazing.”
For Ebberwein and her store, she said they’re coming up on traditionally slow months. But she’s still optimistic the new year will breathe new life into Savannah’s retail and hospitality industry.
