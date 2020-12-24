Savannah Elks Lodge donates tents, blankets to homeless

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The Savannah Elks Lodge and other nonprofits have spent the last few weeks collecting donations to bring a little Christmas cheer to the homeless in our community.
Members of the Savannah Elks Lodge say they wanted to make a positive impact after they noticed just how poor the conditions were at the homeless encampment under the Truman overpass on President Street.
Edward Gizara with the Savannah Elks Lodge said he loves to help people in need, so he gathered donations, including monetary ones, from nonprofits, friends and other Elks Lodge members.
Gizara said they raised enough money to buy more than a dozen tents and sleeping bags.
Delivering these donations on Christmas Eve, Gizara said, is a nice way to make their Christmas more cheerful and warm. Throughout the day several other people from the community dropped off clothes and food.
“Christmas is very near and dear to our hearts. A lot of us spend a lot of time away from family. These individuals down here, while some may choose to be here for one reason or another, others don’t have that choice. We want to let them know during this time that they’re not forgotten, that they are human beings and they need to be treated with respect and dignity,” said Edward Gizara.
Gizara said the Elks Lodge is always accepting donations for those in need if people would like to donate.
