S.C. reports 2,260 new daily COVID-19 cases, slight rise in percent-positive rate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a dramatic drop in the number of newly-diagnosed COVID-19 cases.
Thursday’s report listed 2,260 confirmed and 96 probable new COVID-19 cases. It listed 11 confirmed and four probable deaths.
That brought the total number of confirmed cases to 263,392, the total number of probable cases to 21,636, the total number of confirmed deaths to 4,662 and the total probable deaths to 381.
One probable death, in an elderly patient, was being investigated in Berkeley County.
Thursday’s report included the results of 10,218 tests with a 22.1% positive rate, a tenth of a point higher than Wednesday’s percentage.
Wednesday’s report, however, listed the second-highest number of newly-confirmed cases since the pandemic began, with 3,599.
Here are the new cases by county:
Here are the deaths reported:
