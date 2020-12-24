TMT Farms seeks restitution from vandals

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) -A Bulloch County family who shares their holiday decorations with thousands each Christmas says vandals left damage behind earlier this week. They’re asking for an apology before they turn them in.
The Thompson family here at TMT Farms says they’ve dealt with accidents over the years and most recently litter. But this latest case of vandalism crosses the line.
A closer look at the family of mannequins at the exit shows a smashed face on one and a twisted torso on another. Broken hands and arms lay on the ground. The Thompsons spotted the damage Wednesday morning and say it was done overnight. They say security cameras caught the people involved, even a tag number.
“All we want from these people is restitution and hopefully they will have learned a lesson,” said Roy Thompson with TMT Farms. “We don’t want to take two to two and a half years of a person’s life while they sit in prison.
They posted on their Facebook that the culprits have until Christmas Eve afternoon to come forward or they’ll take the video to sheriff’s investigators like they did with some vandalism a few years ago.
Thompson noted that the person charged with slashing the inflatables a few years ago just recently got out of prison after serving more than two years
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.