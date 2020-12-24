Travelers hit the roads for the holidays

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -} Red and white lights, not just for the holiday decorations, its also the head and tail lights of people trying to get home for the holidays.
Traffic was flowing smooth on I-95 Christmas Eve afternoon. AAA reporting that while Georgians driving for the holidays was down 22.9 percent, Georgians flying was down by 58.8 percent.
Marian O’Connor said she was driving from Maryland to Jacksonville, Florida.
“I was supposed to fly this year, but of course, due to the coronavirus, I’m not really comfortable flying, so I’m driving.”
She says she hopes that those gathering do so safely.
“Be safe, wear your mask, social distance properly,” O’Connor added. “I was quarantining at home, my parents were quarantining, so you know, we feel comfortable doing this.”
Others said this holiday season just won’t look the same as years past.
“So normally, we get like a big family get-together, we’re not really able to do that,” said Gabriel Paras, a traveler from South Carolina to Florida. “We can’t really spend Christmas with everybody, because everyone is in different parts of the state.”
The CDC said the only safe way to celebrate this holiday season was by staying home.
The CDC has also said that short trips by car with members of your household and no stops along the way is the lowest risk (outside of staying home) and to minimize contact when you get out of the car, like masking up.
AAA also says that the roads across the U.S. will see 25-percent less traffic this year for the holidays, but still, nearly four in 10 Americans will be crossing state lines.
