Christmas cold lasts through weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Merry Christmas! We woke up to freezing in Savannah and even 34 on Hilton Head. Cold high pressure will prevail through the weekend meaning even colder mornings ahead. We’ve been protecting plants and pets, now it’s time to drip those pipes as well.
A breezy cold day, at 3pm Baxley and Hilton Head were still sitting at 39 degrees! Brrrrr!
Tonight: Skies will be clear and winds decrease, not completely as wind chills will still be a factor. There will be a hard freeze almost everywhere. Expect temps below freezing for as much as 12-17 hours tonight into Saturday morning, with the accompanying wind chills down in the mid or upper teens to the lower 20s. Saturday will remain chilly with highs in the low 40s for beaches to near 50 for Savannah and south of the Altamaha, which is still 10-15 degrees below late December normals.
Saturday night we drop back into the mid to upper 20s away from the beaches, so continue to practice your “P”s. We’ll have mostly sunny skies and temperatures will warm to the middle 50s.
High pressure will persist into Monday, however a cold front will approach and eventually drop through the area late in the day or overnight. It’s a much weaker cold front and lacks moisture, so rain chances are about 10% and we’ll warm to the low sixties with a mix of sun and clouds.
The last few days of 2020 will be warmer then a cold front New Years Eve will give us a good shot at rain and we’ll start 2021 with colder air.
Merry Christmas,
JErtle
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.