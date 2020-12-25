Christmas cold lasts through weekend

Tonight: Skies will be clear and winds decrease, not completely as wind chills will still be a factor. There will be a hard freeze almost everywhere. Expect temps below freezing for as much as 12-17 hours tonight into Saturday morning, with the accompanying wind chills down in the mid or upper teens to the lower 20s. Saturday will remain chilly with highs in the low 40s for beaches to near 50 for Savannah and south of the Altamaha, which is still 10-15 degrees below late December normals.