Christmas: Cold, windy afternoon ahead of Saturday morning’s hard freeze

Under sunshine, temperatures bottom-out near freezing between 7 and 9 a.m. then the temperature warms to near 40° by noon and peaks in the mid-40s this afternoon between 2 and 4 p.m. It’ll be slightly colder (around 40°) further inland and “warmer” (upper 40s) further south and along the coast. The wind will be sustained in the 15 to 25 MPH range this afternoon; gusting 30-40 MPH at times.