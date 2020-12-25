Christmas: Cold, windy afternoon ahead of Saturday morning’s hard freeze

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s cold and feels colder with the wind blowing this morning. Wind chills in the low to mid-20s are expected through 9 10 a.m.
Under sunshine, temperatures bottom-out near freezing between 7 and 9 a.m. then the temperature warms to near 40° by noon and peaks in the mid-40s this afternoon between 2 and 4 p.m. It’ll be slightly colder (around 40°) further inland and “warmer” (upper 40s) further south and along the coast. The wind will be sustained in the 15 to 25 MPH range this afternoon; gusting 30-40 MPH at times.
So, it’ll feel like it’s in the 30s all day long.
The wind relaxes this evening and temperatures tumble as we approach sunset.
A hard freeze is in the forecast tonight. The temperature bottoms out in the low to mid-20s inland; north of I-16 and west of I-95. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 20s tonight, south of Savannah and near freezing at the beach. A light breeze makes it feel even colder.
A cold Sunday is expected too, with another morning hard freeze.
A gradual warming trend carries us into next week ahead of the next cold front and chance of widespread rain late in the work-week.
Bundle up and merry Christmas,
Cutter
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.