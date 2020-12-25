Family brings joy to Lowcountry with lights display

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) -Every year the Gaylor family decorates their home in miles of string lights.
“We almost didn’t do the display this year but, we decided we had to because with cCOVID, and everything else people needed to get the joy back in their hearts,” said Mike Gaylor.
That decision is no small feat. The family takes three months to physically decorate the home. Even more to program the lights. But for them, it’s worth it to see the crowds enjoy their work
“We’ve had hundreds of people come through,” he says. “A night.”
When you take a look at all of these lights you might think they just want their neighbors to have something they can come enjoy the holidays. But it’s not just that, they are also giving back to the community.
“We take donations and we find local families that need help,” Gaylor said.
Last year, the couple helped three families in the area. The donations given are used to buy gift cards, gas cards, and clothes to give families a great Christmas.
“The box is big enough you can put toys inside it or you can just bring it up to the house and somebody is almost always out watching lies making sure nothing goes wrong so, yeah you can drop off toys, anything you want,” Gaylor said. “We’ll make sure it gets to the right people.”
The house is completely lit at 6 o’clock every night in December. Santa even comes to the house on the weekends close to Christmas. They say if you want to find them just search for Arbormeade Lights.
