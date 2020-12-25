First responders working hard on Christmas day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It may be Christmas, but frontline medical workers and first responders are still spending time away from loved ones to keep their communities safe and healthy.
Colder weather the next two days could make for a busier holiday with fires, and cold-related health issues.
Even before noon, Savannah Fire houses around the City responded to a stabbing call, and a kitchen fire. And first responders with Chatham Emergency Services told me they went to a drug overdose call Friday morning.
So even though it’s a holiday, the calls for service for both of these agencies don’t stop, even though they may slow down a little. The cold weather adds a layer of danger for the public as well, with some trying to use alternative heat sources to stay warm and accidentally starting fires.
We asked members with both Savannah Fire and Chatham EMS what they traditionally encounter on Christmas.
“The majority of our calls will be cooking fires, false alarms with smoke detectors going off from burnt food. And then the cooking fires would probably be if we were to catch a structure fire it would start from cooking,” said Savannah Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Nicholas Early.
“Also during the holidays you have a lot of mental health calls. It’s a trying time for some people during the holidays,” said Charles Roberts with Chatham Emergency Services.
Savannah Fire had their holiday wreath hanging at headquarters. Since putting it up, they’ve added 10 red bulbs, each representing a fire in the city they’ve responded to.
